How to find AirPods when lost

The compact design and form factor of Apple’s AirPods makes them a perfect choice for an everyday carry, allowing you to easily always have headphones with you to listen to your favorite music or simply block out the outside world during your commute, lunch or break. Unfortunately, because of their small size, AirPods can easily be misplaced or lost. However you will be pleased to know that Apple has provided a way to locate your AirPods, AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. If you would like to know how to find AirPods when misplaced, this quick guide will take you through the process using the Find My application on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or via the iCloud.com website.

Unfortunately, at the current time using the official Find My app is the only way you can track or locate lost or missing AirPods and to locate your AirPods when missing you will need to set out the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Apple also recommends that you keep all your devices updated with the latest iOS release and also allow your AirPods to update automatically.

Find My

One thing to remember is that if you have not enabled the Find My service for your devices before you have lost your AirPods your unfortunately really have lost them and will need to search for them old school using your eyes and memory to remember where you might have left them.

How to find AirPods

If you have enabled the Find My application and location services on your iPhone and you would like to locate your misplaced or lost AirPods, follow the instructions below. It is also worth remembering that if your AirPods have been separated from your AirPods Pro (2nd generation) charging case, you can also locate this separately within the application and map.

1. Open the Find My application on your iPhone

2. Press the Devices option in the menu at the bottom of your screen

3. From the list of your devices, select the AirPods you would like to locate

4. Depending on whether your AirPods are out of range or need a charge, you may see their last known location or if the worst should happen. No location found will be displayed or Offline.

Play sounds to locate your AirPods

If you know your lost AirPods are in a certain location, you can trigger a sound to help guide you to their location. Although this will only work if your AirPods are near to your Apple devices and connected via Bluetooth.

1. Open the Find My app

2. Select the Devices option on the bottom menu

3. Choose AirPods from the list of devices provided

4. Select Play Sound to start the audio notification system that will get gradually louder

Turn on AirPods lost mode

A new feature rolled out with Apple AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro (2nd generation), or AirPods Max is the Lost Mode for your AirPods. Allowing you to share a message with your phone number or email address. If someone should find your AirPods, a message will appear on their phone automatically, allowing them to return them to you if they are so inclined. To turn on Lost Mode follow the instructions below.

1. Open the Find My application on your iOS device

2. Press the Devices menu option at the bottom of the screen

3. Choose your AirPods

4. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and select Mark as Lost

5. Follow the on-screen prompts to enable your contact information to be displayed on someone else’s iPhone when your missing AirPods are found

6. Finally activate the AirPods Lost Mode and wait patiently

Enable the Find My network

It is worth remembering that if your iOS device is not connected to a wireless or mobile network, you can enable the Find My network to possibly see the location of your AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro (2nd generation), or AirPods Max.

1. Open the Settings application on your iOS device

2. Press your Name Banner at the top of the Settings page

3. Press Find My (device), then turn on Find My for that device

4. Finally enable and turn on the Find My Network

Replacing lost AirPods and charging cases

Unfortunately, if you cannot locate your lost AirPods and cannot find them using the Find My application you will need to contact Apple support for a replacement and provide them with the serial number of the charging case for them to replace a lost AirPod. Depending on which generation of AirPods you have lost the price to replace one currently ranges from $69-$89. Visit the official Apple support site for more information and to get an accurate up-to-date estimate on how much it will cost you to replace your lost AirPods.

Apple provides you with the option to replace a single AirPod (left or right AirPod) or a Charging Case depending on your needs. If you are lucky enough to have taken out the AppleCare+ insurance service, you pay only one incident fee to replace a single AirPod or both AirPods, with or without a Charging Case, says Apple.





