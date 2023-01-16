How to rename your Apple AirPods

If you are lucky enough to own one of Apple’s relatively new range of Apple AirPods, you might be interested to know that you can change the name of your AirPods. Making them easier to identify when you are connecting them to your iPhone, iPad Mac computer or Apple TV.

This is especially important perhaps when you have a larger family or friends with multiple pairs of AirPods being used in the same room or in close proximity. It is always annoying when the wrong pair of Apple AirPods has been connected to your Apple TV or similar. Apple AirPods are available in several versions and this renaming exercise will work across all models no matter whether they are a pro or standard version.

How to rename AirPods

If you are wondering how you change the name of your Apple AirPods, you will be pleased to know that Apple has made it very easy to do on any device such as your iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad or any Mac desktop or MacBook laptop computer. Simply follow the instructions below to personalize your AirPods with a distinct name allowing you to identify them easily when connecting to devices.

1. First make sure that you are signed in on the device you would like to use with your preferred Apple ID. This is important as the name of your AirPods will change and update across all your devices using that Apple ID. Enabling you to carry out just one name change.

2. Open up your AirPods case and make sure they are connected to your the device you are going to use to rename your Apple AirPods.

3. Insert your AirPods into your ears to make sure they are connected correctly then depending on the device you are using follow the instructions below.

MacBook or mac Desktop

1. Using a Mac computer select the Apple menu in the top left-hand corner of the screen and then go to System Settings.

2. Select the AirPods in the sidebar. If you do not see them listed you may need to scroll down slightly.

3. Once selected enter a new name for your Apple AirPods.

IOS devices

1. If you are using an iPod touch, iPhone, iPad or similar go to the Settings application on your device

2. Then select your AirPods near the top of the screen.

3. Tap the current name of your AirPods to enter a new one

4. Once you have renamed your AirPods press Done to confirm the change.

Now when you see your Apple AirPods across any of your devices, they will have your new name associated with them. Making it easier to identify yours from others. If you are living with others who also own Apple AirPods, it might be worth showing them how to rename their Apple AirPods with a custom name as well.

Restart your AirPods

If the renamed AirPods are not showing as expected across all your Apple devices it might be worth restarting them by following the instructions below. When you are restarting your AirPods there are different methods depending on whether you own the AirPods or AirPods Max.

AirPods all generations. : To complete a restart of your AirPods put the AirPods in the case and then close the lid for a minimum of 10 seconds

AirPods Max : It is worth mentioning that you hold these buttons too long you will return your AirPods Max earbuds to their factory settings. When you are ready to proceed with a restart on the right headphones press and hold the digital crown and the noise control button at the same time (or approximately 10 seconds). Until the status light next to the charging port flashes Amber. As soon its it flashes release both buttons.





