RydeSafe rechargeable bike head light from $32

Cyclists searching for a waterproof rechargeable bike light might be interested in a new design from the team at RydeSafe. Capable of providing up to 7 hours of light and featuring four different power modes allowing you to choose between high, low, flash and breathe the RydeSafe rechargeable bike light is easy to install and is IPX4 water resistant.

RydeSafe Lights feature a silicone shell and a a seal around the power button which make them IPX4 Water Resistant. This means driving rain and bike splashes will not affect the internal electronics or let you down even in the worst conditions. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $32 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates).

“RydeSafe’s newest product gives cyclists a way to customize their rides, no matter the style. And they also integrate the latest greatest technology. A long lasting battery. Super bright 10 Mini LED Strip with four different light modes to suit your conditions. (High, Low, Flash, Breathe) You have a lot of bike lights to choose from. From what we could tell, the ones that use the newest technology all seem to look the same. And the fun colorful ones are not rechargeable and kind of junky – bound to break when you need them most.”

“We’re starting with an additional 3 colors Violet (purple) , White, and Middle Grey – If things go REALLY well with funding we’ll open it up to Kickstarter supporters to decide on additional color options with a additional STRETCH GOAL (Neon / Dayglo Orange or Pink anyone?) It’s also worth mentioning that a higher volume production run will help us offer the light at a more affordable price for all! Check out the 4 light bundle reward. 2 Front. 2 Rear. Helping you daily commuters always have charged lights on hand.”

If the RydeSafe crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the RydeSafe rechargeable bike light project check out the promotional video below.

“Depending on your bike’s setup, handlebar space can be in short supply. If you mount a bell, computer, or phone even less so. The solution was simple, move the light to the head tube up front. The RydeSafe Head Tube light comes with a 7” long strap that’ll fit even the fattest head tube. Any excess length you can fold over on itself, or trim with a scissors if you’re feeling “snippy””

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the rechargeable bike light, jump over to the official RydeSafe crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





