If you’re in the market for a rugged external hard drive capable of taking plenty of knocks and bumps as well as being IPX4 water resistant, you may be interested in the new Silicon Power Armor A66 portable external hard drive launch this week. Available in a variety of different capacities 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 5TB the pocket sized external hard drive measures roughly 139 mm x 96 mm x 24 mm at its largest and is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection which is also USB 3.0, USB 2.0 backwards-compatible.

Silicon Power offer 3 years warranty with the Armor A66 portable external hard drive which is supported by all major operating systems including Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP 64-Bit, Mac OS 10.5.x, Linux 2.6.x. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Armor A66 rugged waterproof external hard drive features

Super-speed data transfer with USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface (up to 5Gbps)

Massive storage capacities available in two different sizes to cater to various needs (1TB/2TB and 4TB/5TB)

Military-grade shockproof drive (meets the MIL-STD 810G Method 516.6 Procedure IV drop test)*

Product meets the test standards under normal use. Do not deliberately drop or damage the product. Advanced internal anti-collision suspension system structure effectively reduces impact force and strengthens overall shock-absorption

IPX4 water-resistance protects the drive against splashing water from any direction

All-around rubber bumper provides 360˚ protection for the drive to take it anywhere, worry-free

Smart wrap-around cable design prevents cable misplacement

LED light indicates data transfer activity and power status

Convenient plug-and-play eliminates the need for external power

Free SP Widget software available for download, which provides 7 major back-up and security functions

“Meeting the MIL-STD 810G Method 516.6 Procedure IV drop test requirements, this drive is military-grade shockproof. For extra defense, an all-around bumper provides 360˚ protection to take it anywhere, worry-free. On the inside, an advanced suspension system effectively reduces impact force and increases shock-absorption. IPX4-level water-resistance gives this drive the protection it needs to be truly all-terrain. Your data is safe against splashing water from any direction so you can fearlessly go out without checking the weather forecast.”

Source : Silicon Power

