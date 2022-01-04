Apple AirPods Pro 2 to come with Lossless Audio and more

We have been hearing lots of rumors about the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 headphones. They are expected to launch this year and now we have some more information about what features they will come with.

According to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new AirPods Pro 2 headphones will come with support for Lossless audio and they will also feature a charging case that can be easily located.

The new charging case can emit a sound so that its location can be tracked, this will probably work with Apple’s Find My app which is used to locate Apple devices and can be used to locate AirPods at the moment.

The current range of AirPods does not support the Lossless audio feature, this will change with the introduction of the new AirPods Pro 2. As well as these new features they will also come with a new design over the current AirPods Pro, we are looking forward to seeing what design changes they come with.

As yet we do not have a specific release date for the new AirPods Pro 2 headphones, some rumors have suggested the third quarter of 2022 and others have suggested the fourth quarter of 2022. As soon as we get some confirmation on a launch date, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals