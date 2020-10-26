New AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 and another HomePod coming next year

It looks like Apple has a number of new audio devices planned for 2021, we will see some new AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 and possibly another HomePod according to a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple are apparently working on their new AirPods Pro 2 to replace the current high end AirPods and also some new standard AirPods.

Apple also recently launched their new HomePod Mini and they also apparently have another HomePod device in the works which will land in 2020.

The new AirPods 3 will apparently share a similar design to the Pro models and Apple are apparently planning to make the Pro models more compact with a shorter stem.

With regards to this new Apple HomePod, it would be a mid range model that would be priced between the $99 HomePod mini and the $299 HomePod, so it would probably retail for around $199.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

