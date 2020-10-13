Apple announces their new HomePod Mini

We have been hearing rumors about the HomePod Mini for some time and the device has been made official at Apple’s iPhone press event today.

The new HomePod Mini is designed to be more affordable than the standard HomePod and it is powered by the Apple A5 chip.

You can place two of the smaller HomePods together to form a stereo speaker and they can also be used for multi room sounds.

It will work with Apple Music and a range of other streaming services like Amazon, Pandora and many more.

It comes with Apple’s Siri voice activated assistant built in and it can be used to access the apps on your iPhone for things like reminders, notifications and more. It can also recognize different voices from different people.

The new HomePod Mini can be used to control devices around your home, it supports Apple’s HomeKit and it can be used as an intercom if you have the device in different rooms. This feature works with your iPhone, iPad and also Apple CarPlay. The new HomePod Mini will go on sale for $99 and it will be available on the 16th of November.

Source Apple

