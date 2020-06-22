Apple AirPods 3 coming in 2021 with similar design to Pro Model

Apple are expected to launch a cheaper version of their AirPods Pro this year and now it looks like we have some details on the new AirPods 3.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new Apple AirPods 3 will be released in early 2021 and they will have a similar design to the AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Pro have a different design to the current AirPods, they come with adjustable tips where as the current AirPods have fixed tips.

It is not clear as yet on what other upgrades these new AirPods will get as well as the design changes, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Apple Insider

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals