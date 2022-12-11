Apple AirPods Pro 2 rumored to launch Q3 2022

We have been hearing lots of different rumors about the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 headphones, we previously heard that they would be launching sometime in 2022.

According to a recent report, we may have to wait a little while as the new AirPods Pro headphones are rumored to launch in the third quarter of 2022.

Apple is expected to make a number of design changes on these new AirPods Pro headphones, they are rumored to come with a more compact design than the current models. It is not clear as yet what hardware upgrades they will get and also what new features they will come with.

Apple recently launched their new AirPods 2 headphones and the company now offers a total offer a total of four different models. The AirPods 2, AirPods 3, the AirPods Max, and of course the AirPods Pro.

That means that we would see the new AirPods Pro 2 sometime between July and September of next year, although considering that the iPhone 14 is expected to launch next September, then we could very well see the new AirPods Pro headphones at the same time.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new second-generation AirPods Pro headphones, as soon as we get some more details we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

