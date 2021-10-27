New Apple AirPods 3 get unboxed (Video)

Apple recently launched their third generation AirPods, the Apple AirPods 3, the headphones get a number of upgrades over the previous versions.

Now we get to find out more details about the new AirPods 3 and have a look at their design changes in a new video from Brandon Butch.

As we can see from the video the new AirPods get a number of upgrades over the previous model, this includes an updated design with more features.

The headphones get an improved battery over the previous model this includes up to six hours of listening time and 4 hours of talk time on a single charge. When combined with the charging case the headphones come with up to 30 hours of total listening time.

The new AirPods 3 also come with wireless charging and they feature Apple’s MagSafe technology and feature their new Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The headphone come with apple’s Announce Notifications feature with Siri which will keep you up to date with notification and also work with Apple’s updated Find My feature from iOS 15.

Apple currently offers four different versions of their AirPods, the AirPods 2 which retail for $129, the new AirPods 3 which retail for $179, the AirPods Pro which retails for $249 and the AirPods Max which retail for $549.

Source & Image credit: Brandon Butch

