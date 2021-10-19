Apple AirPods 3 get official, longer battery, Spatial Audio and more

As well as announcing the new Apple M1 processors, Apple also unveiled some new devices at their press event, this included the Apple AirPods 3.

The new Apple AirPods get a number of upgrades over the previous models, they are now available to order for $179. Apple will continue to sell these new AirPods along with the AirPods 2, they now retail for $129.

The new Apple Airpods 3 come with Apple’s Spatial Audio and they also come with improved battery life and more.

The new design of AirPods is lightweight and contoured, sitting at just the right angle for comfort and to direct audio into the ear. For a more subtle appearance, the stem is shorter than the previous generation and features the same intuitive force sensor as AirPods Pro for media control. The new AirPods are resistant to both sweat and water, with an IPX4 rating for both the earbuds and the charging case.

AirPods (3rd generation) build on the great sound quality that AirPods are known for, starting with a custom driver and a high dynamic range amplifier that together produce powerful bass with crisp, clean high frequencies. The microphone is covered by an acoustic mesh to help reduce the sound of wind, so the speaker’s voice comes across distinctly on calls. AirPods also feature AAC-ELD, a superior speech codec that offers full HD voice quality, providing clear, natural communication for FaceTime calls.

You cam find out more details about the latest Apple AirPods over at Apple at the link below, they are available to order from today and go on sale on the 26th of October.

Source Apple

