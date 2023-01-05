iPhone 15 displays to be supplied by BOE

The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro smartphones are not expected to launch until September, but it would appear that we may already have some details on the handsets.

According to a recent report by respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, BOE will supply the majority of the displays for this years iPhones.

BOE has beaten Samsung and secured most 2H23 new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus display orders. If development and production proceed smoothly over the next few months, BOE will become the largest display supplier for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, with a market share of around 70% (compared to Samsung’s 30%).

For the 2H22 iPhone 14 series, BOE only obtained orders for the 6.1″ iPhone 14 display and had the lowest market share. As a result, BOE’s shipment of iPhone displays for 2H23 will grow significantly on a YoY basis.

BOE’s market share of iPhone display shipments was only around 12–15% in 2022. Therefore, even if iPhone shipments are negatively affected by the economic recession in 2023, BOE could still easily achieve a high YoY growth of 70–100% due to the low base of iPhone display shipments in 2022, outperforming most Apple suppliers.

We are expecting the new iPhone 15 lineup to launch later this year, the handsets will come with a range of upgrades over the current iPhone 14 range.

