iPhone 15 to use Qualcomm modems

Apple was expected to switch most of its iPhones from Qualcomm modems next year, now it has been revealed that the iPhone 15 handsets will continue to use Qualcomm models.

Qualcomm was expected to only provide around 20 percent of the 5G modems for the 2023 iPhone, according to a recent report, they will continue to provide the majority of the modems.

The news comes from recent Qualcomm’s earnings release and also from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has the following to say about it.

Qualcomm Inc. will continue to provide the modem chips for the “vast majority” of iPhones in 2023, a turnabout for a company that had expected to lose the business to Apple Inc.’s homegrown components.

Apple has been working on developing its own 5G modems, although it looks like it may not be ready to switch over to these modems with the iPhone 15.

Apple only just launched their iPhone 14 range in September, so we will have to wait until September of 2023 to see the new iPhone 15 lineup.

Next year’s iPhones are expected to get a new design and all models should ditch the notch completely, excluding the new iPhone SE. It is not clear as yet on whether all of the iPhone 15 handsets will feature the Dynamic Island that is used in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

We are also expecting new processors and more RAM for next year’s models, plus also some upgraded cameras and more. We are looking forward to seeing what the 2023 iPhones are like including their new design.

Source Bloomberg



