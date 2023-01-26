iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to features WiFi 6E

We have heard a number of rumors about the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, the latest rumors suggest that the handsets will come with WiFi 6E.

Apple recently launched their new M2 Mac Mini and M2 MacBook Pro laptops, both of these devices come with WiFi 6E. Apple is planning to use the new WiFi standard in more of its devices this year, including the new iPhones.

Last year it was added to the new iPad Pro tablets as well. The news about WiFi 6E coming to the iPhone comes in a research note from Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley.

This year’s iPhone range is expected to use Apple’s Dynamic Island for all four models, this was previously only available on the Pro models.

We are also expecting Apple to launch some new processors for the 2023 iPhones, plus we can expect new cameras and a range of other updates as well.

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhones in September, we are expecting four models this year. These will include the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus and the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. As soon as we get some more details about the handsets, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors





