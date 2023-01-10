iPhone 15 trial production started in China

The iPhone 15 smartphones are not expected to launch until September, according to a recent report, Apple has started trial production of the handsets in China.

The news comes in a report from the Economic Daily News who have revealed that Apple has started trial production of the device with Foxconn in China. The process is designed to introduce the handset’s design and production needs to Foxconn.

Production of this year’s iPhone 15 will apparently be different from previous years as production will be split between China and India.

It is worth noting that the NPI of the new iPhone this year is a little different from previous years, mainly because the gap between the mass production time of iPhones in mainland China and India will narrow. In previous years, the mass production time of the two places was about six to nine months apart. Last year, it was shortened to two months, and this year it will be shortened to a few weeks.

As we heard previously there will be four models of the iPhone 15 this year, the 15 and 15 Plus and the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, all four handsets will come with the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro models.

We are expecting Apple to launch their new iPhones sometime in September, as soon as we get more details about the handsets, we will let you know.

Source Economic Daily News, MacRumors





