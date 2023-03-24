iPhone 15 to feature new proximity sensor

All models of the iPhone 15 are expected to come with Apple’s Dynamic Island, the iPhone Pro will get more new features and hardware than the standard models, although all four models will apparently get a new proximity sensor.

According to a recent report, this new proximity sensor will be integrated into Apple’s Dynamic Island at the top of the display, the current proximity sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro models the sensor is located under the display.

The news comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has revealed that this new sensor will be built into the Dynamic Island for all four models of the iPhone 15, you can see what he had to say below.

IQE is set to replace Landmark as the exclusive supplier of epi-wafer for proximity sensors in the iPhone 15 series. While all iPhone 15 models adopt a similar Dynamic Island design as the iPhone 14 Pro, the difference lies in the placement of the proximity sensor. In the iPhone 14 Pro, the proximity sensor is located under the display (outside the dynamic island). Conversely, in the iPhone 15 series, the proximity sensor is situated within the dynamic island, with almost no change to the Dynamic Island area.

The new iPhone 15 handsets are expected to share a similar design to the current iPhone 14 lineup, we are expecting to see these new iPhones around September, as soon as we get some more details about the handsets, we will let you know.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo, MacRumors





