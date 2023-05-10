Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to get major battery life boost

Apple will introduce four new iPhones later this year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, according to a recent report, the Pro models will get a major battery life boost over the current handsets.

The new iPhone 15 Pro smartphones will come with a new Apple mobile processor, the A17 Bionic, and this is expected to be significantly more efficient in terms of battery usage and life than the current iPhone processor.

According to a recent report, the new Apple A17 Bionic will come with around 35 percent less power consumption than the Apple A16 Bionic that is currently used in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

This should help to reduce the impact on battery usage on the new iPhones significantly when compared to the current handsets and current processors, the new A17 Bionic processors will be built using TSMC’s 3nm fabrication process.

We are expecting to see the new iPhone 15 range of handsets sometime in September, only the Pro models are expected to use this new Apple A7 Bionic processor, the other models are expected to use the current Apple A16 Bionic processor. As soon as we get some more information about the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones we will let you know.

Source MacRumors





