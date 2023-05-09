iPhone 15 Pro Max design revealed (Video)

It looks like we have some details on the design of the new iPhone 15 Pro Max, Unbox Therapy has posted a video with a mock-up of the new iPhone and it gives us a look at the design of the handset, all iPhone 15 models will have a similar design.

The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at a mock-up of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the design of this device featured may not be exactly what the final iPhone looks like when it launches later this year.

As we can see from the video the handset will have slimmer bezels on the display than the current iPhone 15 Pro Max, the device will also come with a Dynamic Island on the front of the handset.

This year’s iPhones are expected to come with USB-C to comply with new EU rules, the mock-up featured in the handset comes with USB-C, which is expected to be used on all models of the iPhone.

Other upgrades on the new iPhone 15 handset will include a new Apple mobile processor and also updated cameras, the Pro models are expected to have different processors to the standard versions.

The new iPhone 15 range will come with iOS 17, we will get more details on iOS 17 when it is made official at the Google I/O developer conference next month and will bring some major new features to the iPhone.

There will be four models of the new iPhone this year, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, they are expected to launch sometime in September.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy





