iPhone 15 and 15 Plus to come with frosted glass like Pro iPhones

Apple normally looks to differentiate between its standard iPhone models and Pro models, although according to a recent report, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come with frost glass on the back like the iPhone 15 Pro models.

We are expecting the Pro model of this year iPhone 15 to get a range of hardware upgrades over the standard model, this should include cameras, maybe slightly different processors, more RAM, and some other new features that will be exclusive to only the Pro handsets.

According to a recent report, Apple will use the same frost glass on the rear of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus as it will be using on the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets.

The news was posted on Weibo by the same person who revealed that Apple would be launching a yellow version of the iPhone 14, so this is a good indication that this could be correct about the iPhone 15 handsets.

The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro handsets will have slightly different designs and different materials, the Pro models are rumored to feature a titanium frame and the standard models will come with an aluminum frame. We are expecting all of the new iPhone 15 handsets to launch sometime in September, along with iOS 17. iOS 17 is expected to be unveiled at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference in June.

