iPhone 15 to get more RAM than current iPhones

We have heard a number of rumors about the new iPhone 15 handsets, which will be launched later this year. Now we have some more information on some of the updates these handsets will get over the current models.

According to a recent report, some of the iPhone 15 models will come with more RAM than the iPhone 14 range, all models will get faster RAM than the current handsets.

The news comes in a new report from Trendforce who have revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will come with at least 8GB of RAM, and the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have 6GB of RAM.

Apple has been looking to differentiate its standard and Pro versions of the iPhone more and more, so the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will apparently come with 6GB of RAM. This is the same as the iPhone 14 models, although the new handsets will get faster LPDDR5 RAM.

We are also expecting a number of other upgrades in this year’s iPhones, including a new faster Apple processor and the Pro models are expected to feature WiFi 6E. All models of this years iPhone will come with Apple’s Dynamic Island.

Apple has been using 6GB of RAM in its iPhones since the iPhone 12, this is lower than many of its competitors, yet the iPhone still manages to outperform these devices in the majority of benchmarks and tests.

Source Trendforce, MacRumors





