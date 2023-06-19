iPhone 15 to get UWB Chip for Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro was unveiled at WWDC 2023 earlier this month, the new Apple AR headset is coming in early 2024, and now it has been revealed that the new iPhone 15 smartphones will get a new UWB chip for enhanced integration with the AR headset.

The news comes from respected Apple Analyst Mingi-Chi Kuop who has revealed more information about the new UWB chip and the iPhone 15 smartphones, you can see more details below.

Apple will aggressively upgrade hardware specifications to build a more competitive ecosystem for Vision Pro. The ecosystem is one of the key success factors for Vision Pro, including the integration with other Apple hardware products, and related main hardware specifications are Wi-Fi and UWB.

iPhone 15 will likely see a specification upgrade of UWB, with the production process moving from 16nm to a more advanced 7nm, allowing for improved performance or reduced power consumption for nearby Interactions.

The new iPhones are expected to launch sometime in September along with IOS 17, there will be four models in the lineup, the 15 and 15 Plus and the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, the handsets will get a wide range of updates over the current iPhones.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo, MacRumors



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals