Apple Vision Pro AR VR headset with VisionOS for $3,500

At the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, WWDC 2023 Apple has a introduce its highly anticipated virtual reality and augmented reality headset in the form of the Apple Vision Pro. A spatial computer that integrates digital content with the physical world.

This new hardware from Apple utilizes a user’s eyes, hands, and voice as control inputs and is powered by Apple’s new headset software VisionOS, a spatial operating system. The Vision Pro is equipped with an ultra-high-resolution display system that comprises of 23 million pixels across two displays, and it employs custom Apple M2 silicon in a dual-chip design.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era for computing,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing, and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing. Built upon decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead and unlike anything created before — with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of groundbreaking innovations. It unlocks incredible experiences for our users and exciting new opportunities for our developers.”

The Apple Vision Pro is priced starting at $3,499 (U.S.) and is set to be available early next year in the U.S., with availability in more countries to follow later in the year. One of its notable features is the spatial adaptation of FaceTime, which allows users to interact in a more immersive way. Users are represented as a Persona, a digital representation that reflects face and hand movements in real time.

Another feature, EyeSight, allows users to stay connected with those around them by providing visual cues about what the user is focused on. The device is built on the foundation of macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, and is designed to support the low-latency requirements of spatial computing.

“Creating our first spatial computer required invention across nearly every facet of the system,” said Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the Technology Development Group. “Through a tight integration of hardware and software, we designed a standalone spatial computer in a compact wearable form factor that is the most advanced personal electronics device ever.”

VisionOS software

At the heart of the Apple Vision Pro is visionOS, a spatial operating system. This is the first of its kind in the world, designed to let users interact with digital content as if it were physically present in their space. This innovative approach to user interaction creates an infinite canvas for apps, allowing them to scale beyond the boundaries of a traditional display.

12 Cameras, 5 sensors, and 6 microphones

The Apple Vision Pro boasts an ultra-high-resolution display system and features an impressive 23 million pixels across two displays, ensuring a crisp and immersive visual experience. To guarantee real-time performance, the device utilizes custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design. This ensures that every experience feels like it’s happening right in front of the user’s eyes.

The Apple M2 processor used to power the Apple Vision Pro VR headset delivers unparalleled standalone performance, while the brand-new R1 chip processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones to ensure that content feels like it is appearing right in front of the user’s eyes, in real time. R1 streams new images to the displays within 12 milliseconds — 8x faster than the blink of an eye.

FaceTime Becomes Spatial

One of the standout features of the Apple Vision Pro is the transformation of FaceTime into a spatial experience. With this device, FaceTime calls take advantage of the room around the user. Participants on the call are reflected in life-size tiles, and with Spatial Audio, it sounds as if they are speaking right from where they are positioned. Users wearing Vision Pro during a FaceTime call are represented as a Persona, a digital representation of themselves that reflects face and hand movements in real time.

EyeSight : stay connected with others

The Apple Vision Pro VR headset is equipped with Apple’s new EyeSight technology, a feature designed to help users stay connected with those around them. When a person approaches someone wearing Vision Pro, the device feels transparent, letting the user see them while also displaying the user’s eyes. This provides visual cues to others about what the user is focused on, enhancing the sense of connection and interaction.

The Apple Vision Pro is built on the foundation of decades of engineering innovation in macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. It’s designed from the ground up to support the low-latency requirements of spatial computing. This results in a device that delivers powerful spatial experiences, unlocking new opportunities at work and at home.

micro-OLED display

The Vision Pro uses micro-OLED technology to pack 23 million pixels into two displays, each the size of a postage stamp. This, combined with custom catadioptric lenses, enables incredible sharpness and clarity. For users with vision correction needs, ZEISS Optical Inserts are available to ensure visual fidelity and eye tracking accuracy.

Personal movie theater

With two ultra-high-resolution displays, the Apple Vision Pro can transform any space into a personal movie theater. The advanced Spatial Audio system and a screen that feels 100 feet wide offer an immersive entertainment experience. Users can watch movies and TV shows, enjoy stunning three-dimensional movies, and even play over 100 Apple Arcade games on a screen as large as they want.

Capture and relive memories

The Apple Vision Pro features Apple’s first three-dimensional camera. This allows users to capture, relive, and immerse themselves in favorite memories with Spatial Audio. Every spatial photo and video transports users back to a moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering.

Customizable optics

Customers will be able to learn about, experience, and personalize their fit for Vision Pro at Apple Store locations. If you would like to improve your user experience, especially for those with vision correction needs, ZEISS Optical Inserts are available to ensure visual fidelity and eye tracking accuracy.

Pricing and availability

The starting price for the Apple Vision Pro is $3,499 (U.S.), and it will be available early next year on apple.com and at Apple Store locations in the U.S., with more countries to follow later in the year. If you are wondering how to get your hands on this device, simply follow the updates on Apple’s official website or visit your nearest Apple Store location.

For more information on the new Apple Vision Pro VR headset which also features augmented reality technology jump over to the official Apple website by following the link below

Source : Apple



