iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 Public Beta 1 now available

Apple has now released iOS 16.6 Public Beta 1 and iPadOS 16.6 Public Beta 1 to public beta testers, this follows on from the recent release of the first developer betas of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6.

The new iOS 16.6 public beta 1 and iPadOS 16.6 public beta 1 bring some new features to the iPhone and iPad, the updates also include a range of performance improvements and also bug fixes.

Apple recently released iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, these updates bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, you can see the official release notes for these updates from Apple below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

– Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

– Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

As these are the first betas of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 it will be a while before the final versions of the software is released, we are expecting this to happen sometime in June, although we can expect to see a few more betas before this is released. As soon as we get some more information on exactly when iPadOS 16.6 and iOS 16.6 will be released, we will let you know.

