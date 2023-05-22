iOS 16.6 beta 1 released to developers (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.5 for the iPhone and now they have released a new beta to developers, iOS 16.6 beta 1, the also released iPadOS 16.6 beta 1 for the iPad. We previously heard some rumors about the new iOS 16.6 software update, exactly when Apple plans to release this update is not known as yet.

The new IOS 16.6 software update will bring some new features to the iPhone, the update will also come with a range of performance updates and bug fixes. The video below from Zollotec gives a look at what is new in the latest beta of Apple’s iOS.

As we can see from the video, there are some new features included in this beta release, this includes a modem update which is designed to improve connectivity and call quality on your iPhone.

The new iOS 16.6. beta 1 software is now available for developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers soon as well. As yet there are no details on when the final version of iOS 16.6 will be released. As this is only the first beta, it will be a while before the final version lands, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



