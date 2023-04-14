Apple is developing iOS 16.6 ahead of WWDC

We were expecting the iOS 6.5 software update to be one of the last software releases for the iPhone ahead of WWDC 2023 in June, although according to a recent report, Apple is developing iOS 16.6.

The news comes in a report from MacRumors who have received some information about the iOS 16.6 software update, which is currently in development internally at Apple, this will apparently be the final iOS 16 software release before WWDC.

Apple will unveil its new iOS 17 software at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June, although the software will not launch until later in the year. We are expecting iOS 17 to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro handsets.

The current beta release of iOS is iOS 16.5 beta 2, this software was released by Apple to developers and public beta testers earlier this week to bring some performance improvements, bug fixes, and also some new features to the iPhone.

Included in this iOS 16,5 software update is a new Sports tab for Apple News and also a new screen recording feature for Apple’s Siri, you will be able to use Siri to screen record on your iPhone to start and stop recording using voice commands. we are expecting the iOSD 16,5 software update to be released around the end of April or the start of May.

