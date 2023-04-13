More details on iOS 16.5 beta 2 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.5 beta 2 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16.5 beta 2 for the iPad, macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 2 for the Mac, watch OS 9.5 beta 2, HomePodOS 16.5 beta 2 and tvOS 16.5 beta 2.

These new beta come around two weeks after the first beta and they bring a range of new features to Apple devices. We previously saw a video of iOS 16.5 in action and now we have another one. The video below is from Brandon Butch and it gives us another look at the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 16.5, let us find out more details about the software.

As we can see from the video the iOS 16.5 software update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, this includes a new Sports section for Apple News and a new feature for Siri.

You will be able to use Siri to make screen recordings on your iPhone and iPad, you can instruct Siri to start and stop a screen recording using voice commands, this is a handy feature, although it does not appear to be working in the second beta, this will be part of the final software release.

The new iOS 16.5 beta 2 software is now available for developers to try out, you will either need to be a registered developer or part of Apple’s public beta testing program to try the software out. As this is the second beta in the series, it will be a while before the final version of the software lands, we are expecting the iOS 16.5 update and the other updates around the end of April or the start of May.

