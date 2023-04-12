What’s new in iOS 16.5 beta 2

Yesterday Apple released iOS 16.5 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.5 beta 2 for the iPad, these new betas landed around two weeks after the previous beta and they bring some new features to the iPhone and iPad.

Apple also released a number of other new betas as well, this included the new macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 2 and new betas for the Apple Watch, Apple TV, and also the Apple Homepod.

This new iOS 16.5 software update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, the video below from Zollotech gives us a look at what is new in the latest betas of iOS and iPadOS.

As we can see from the video the new iOS 16.5 beta 2 and iPadOS 16.5 beta 2 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad. This includes the new Sports tab in Apple News and also the new screen recording feature with Siri.

You can now use Apple’s Siri to take a screen recording on your iPhone and iPad and it can be used to start and stop the recording using voice commands. The new betas of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 are now available for developers to try out.

We are expecting the final versions of IOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 to land in a few weeks, this could be at the end of April or in early May, as soon as we get some details on when they will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





