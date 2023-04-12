iOS 16.5 beta 2 and iPadOS 16.5 beta 2 released to developers

Apple has released iOS 16.5 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.5 beta 2 for the iPad, these new betas have been made available to developers, and we are also expecting them to be made available to public beta testers as well.

The new betas of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 come two weeks after the first beta was released and they bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, the updates also include a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

So far we know that IOS 16.5 will bring a new screen recording feature to Siri on the iPhone and iPad, you will be able to use voice commands to start and stop a screen recording on your device. There is also a new Sports tab in Apple News on the iPhone in iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5. We may also see some more new features before the final versions of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 are released.

You can find out more information about the new iPadOS 16.5 beta 2 and iOS 16.5 beta 2 over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, you will need to be a registered developer to try the software out. The software should also be made available to Apple’s public beta testing program sometime soon.

We are expecting the final version of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 to be released either around the end of April or the beginning of May, as soon as we get some details on exactly when these software updates will land, we will let you know.

Source Apple





