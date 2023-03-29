iOS 16.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 released to developers

Apple has released iOS 16.5 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 for the iPad to developers, we are also expecting Apple to release some public betas of the software sometime soon.

The new iOS 16.5 beta 1 software comes just a day after Apple released its iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 software updates for the iPhone and iPad. This update is expected to be one of the last major releases before the release of iOS 17.

We do not have any details as yet on what is included in this new beta, although there are a number of features that Apple is expected to release in the final version of this software.

This includes features that Apple has announced but has been delayed like the Apple Card Savings Account, we expected iOS 16.5 to include Apple Pay later, although this has just launched in a limited release and it will be rolled out to more users later this year.

Other new features that are expected in this software update will include iMessage Contact Key Verification, an updated version of Apple CarPlay, and a Custom Accessibility Mode.

The new iOS 16.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 16.5 beta 1 software are now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details at the link below, you will need to be a registered developer to try the software out.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Amjith S





