What’s new in iOS 16.4 (Video)

The new iOS 16.4 software update is now available to download, Apple also released iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, and other updates, this new iPhone update comes with a range of new features and also various performance improvements and also bug fixes.

Now we have a video from Zollotech that gives us a look at what Apple has included in their latest iPhone software update. Let us find out what new features the iPhone has received.

As we can see from the video there are quite a few new features for the iPhone in this release, you can see exactly what is included in the release notes below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– 21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

– Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

– Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

– Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

– VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

– Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

– Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

– Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

The new iOS 16.4 software update is now available to download, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device and selecting Download and install.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals