Apple releases iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5

Apple has released iOS 16,5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.5 for the iPad, these new software updates come with some new features as well as a range of bug fixes and also performance improvements.

This software update includes a new Sports tab in Apple News and also My Sports score and schedule cards for Apple News, it also includes some new Pride wallpaper for the Lock Screen to go along with the new Apple Watch Pride Edition and more.

Here are the official release notes from Apple:

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

– Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

– Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 software updates are now available to download. You can install the updates by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and Install.

