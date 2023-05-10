Apple Watch Pride Edition launched

Apple is launching a new Apple Watch to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, the Apple Watch Pride Edition and the device comes with a new Pride Edition Sport Band, plus a matching Wallpaper for the iPhone and also a m, matching watch face.

Celebrating the ongoing movement to protect and advance equality for LGBTQ+ communities around the world, Apple is introducing a new Pride Edition Sport Band accompanied by a matching watch face and iOS wallpaper.

Inspired by the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community, the new Sport Band design showcases the original pride flag rainbow colors and five others — black and brown symbolize Black and Latin communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals.

This year’s design integrates a joyful rainbow of geometric shapes on a white base, which are compression-molded into the final band. In the forming process, the base material flows around each individual shape, creating small variations in their layout. No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

You can find out more information about the new Apple Watch Pride Edition smartwatch over at Apple’s website at the link below, the new Pride Edition Sport Band will go on sale on the 24th of May for $49.

