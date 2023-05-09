Apple Watch Series 9 details revealed

Apple will launch their new Apple Watch Series 9 along with the new iPhone 15 later this year and now we have some information on some of the specifications of the next generation Apple Watch.

The device will apparently come with a new mobile processor which will be an A15-based processor probably called the S9, the current Apple Watch Series 8 uses the S8 chip, although this is similar to the previous generation processor in the Apple Watch Series 7.

The news of a new processor for this year’s Apple Watch Series 9 comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter, the new processor should bring a range of improvements to the new Apple Watch.

As yet we have not heard many details about the new Apple Watch, what we do know is that it will come with Apple’s watchOS 10, which is going to be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference next month.

The new watchOS 10 software is going to bring some major changes to the Apple Watch, we recently heard some information on this. We previously heard that the new software will focus on Widgets for the Apple Watch and that it will come with a wide range of new features.

While the new watchOS 10 software will be unveiled at WWDC next month, it will not be launched until later in the year, it should be released in September along with the new Apple Watch Series 9 and with the iPhone 15.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

Image Credit: Raagesh C





