Apple’s watchOS 10 to focus on Widgets

We previously heard that Apple would be bringing some major changes to the Apple Watch with their watchOS 10 software update, the software will be unveiled at their Worldwide Developer Conference next month.

Now we have some more information on these changes coming to the Apple Watch, apparently, the new watchOS 10 software will focus on Widgets on the Apple Watch, the news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter.

When the original Apple Watch launched, it featured Widgets and now this si something that Apple is planning to introduce with their next major software update to watchOS, you can see more details on this below.

As part of watchOS 10, the company is planning to bring back widgets and make them a central part of the interface. This new strategy will debut at WWDC in June, alongside the unveiling of iOS 17, macOS 14, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and, of course, the much-anticipated mixed-reality headset.

The new widgets system on the Apple Watch will be a combination of the old watchOS Glances system and the style of widgets that were introduced in iOS 14 on the iPhone. The plan is to let users scroll through a series of different widgets — for activity tracking, weather, stock tickers, calendar appointments and more — rather than having them launch apps.

The new watchOS 10 software will be unveiled at WWDC 2023 next month, but the software will not launch until later in the year, we are expecting it to land sometime in September along with the new Apple Watch and the iPhone 15.

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: Raagesh C





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals