Apple’s watchOS 10 to bring major changes to the Apple Watch

Apple will unveil watchOS 10 at their Worldwide Developer Conference in June, we will also get to see iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, plus a new version of macOS and also tvOS 17 and more at the event.

Now it looks like we have some more details on what Apple is planning for the Apple Watch with their watchOS 10 software update, according to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this will be a major update for the Apple Watch.

The news comes in Mark Gurman’s weekly Power On Newsletter and he has revealed that we can expect a new watch interface for the Apple Watch and more, you can see more information below.

The updated versions of iOS and iPadOS aren’t likely to offer major new features — unlike last year’s software, which ushered in a new lock screen. But they should satisfy a checklist of user requests with more minor improvements. I’m also not expecting major macOS or tvOS changes. The new Apple Watch operating system, however, will bring bigger enhancements, including an updated interface.

Whilst Apple will be unveiling its new watchOS 10 software at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June, the software will not launch until later in the year. It should be released sometime in September along with the next-generation Apple Watch and also the new iPhone 15.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals