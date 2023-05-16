iOS 16.5 Release Candidate 2 released to developers

Apple has released iOS 16.5 Release Candidate 2 and iPadOS 16.5 Release Candidate 2 to developers, this is expected to be the final version of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5, and Apple will release it to everyone this week.

The first Release Candidate versions of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 were released last week, and Apple also confirmed that the software would be made available to everyone this week.

Here are the official release notes from Apple:

This update includes enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

• A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

• Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

• My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

• Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

• Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

• Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

We are expecting the new iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 software updates sometime this week, it is not clear as yet on exactly when they will land, we were expecting them to be released today. Although with the recent release of the iOS 16.5 Release Candidate 2, the final versions may land tomorrow or the day after, as soon as we get some details we will let you know.

