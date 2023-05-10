iOS 16.5 Release Candidate is now available

Apple has released iOS 16.5 Release Candidate and iPadOS 16.5 Release Candidate, this is the final beta of this software and we will get the actual release of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 next week.

The new Release Candidate versions of iOS 16,5 and iPadOS 16.5 have been made available to both developers and also to members of Apple’s public beta testing program and they are now available to try out.

The new iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 software updates will bring some new features to the iPhone and iPad this includes a new Sports section in Apple News, a new Pride Wallpaper and Watch Face for the Apple Watch, and more, you can see the official release notes below.

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

– Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

– Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 16.5 Release Candidate and iPadOS 16.5 Release Candidate are now available to download for developers and public beta testers, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. The new iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 software updates will be releaded to everyone next month.

Source Apple

Image Credit Brandon Butch





