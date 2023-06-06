Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote presentation in full

If you missed the live presentation of the Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote presentation from the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference yesterday you will be pleased to know that Apple has made it available to view in full. The WWDC 2023 Keynote is available to watch on Apple TV, iPhone and is embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

During this years WWDC 2023 Keynote presentation Apple introduced its new Apple Vision Pro augmented reality headset together with laptops in the form of the 15‑inch MacBook Air with M2, Mac Studio desktop computer equipped with Apple’s M2 Max and M2 Ultra, and Mac Pro with M2 Ultra. Apple also introduced new features for its iOS 17, iPadOS 17 mobile operating systems and unveiled macOS Sonoma the next version of its desktop operating system as well as providing viewers with new features that will be rolling out to its watchOS 10 wearable OS.

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2023) offers a week of technology and community and allows those interested to learn about the latest Apple platforms, technologies, and tools. As well as providing the opportunity to engage with Apple experts and other developers. All online and at no cost.

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote

“Watch the WWDC23 Apple Keynote announcing the latest Apple Vision Pro, MacBook Air 15″, software, services, and operating systems. The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off with exciting reveals and new opportunities. Join the developer community for an in-depth look at the future of Apple platforms, directly from Apple Park.”

For more information jump over to the official WWDC 2023 website by following the link below.

Source : Apple



