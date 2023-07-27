iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max rumored to get price increase

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 15 smartphones later this year, there will be four handsets in the range, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and now we have some details on the pricing of the handsets.

According to a recent report, Apple will be increasing the price of the iPhone 15 Pro models over the current iPhone 14 Pro models, the pricing of the standard iPhone 15 models is expected to remain the same as the iPhone 14 handsets.

Apple has been slowly differentiating the difference between the standard iPhone models and the Pro models over the last few heard, this has been done with hardware and now there will be an ever bigger price difference than before.

The iPhone 14 retails for $799 and the iPhone 15 is expected to retail for $799, the iPhone 14 Plus retails for $7899, and the iPhone 15 Plus is also expected to retail for $899. The iPhone 14 Pro retails for $999, and the iPhone 15 Pro will apparently start at $1,099. The iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,099 the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to start at $1,299 which is a $200 increase.

Of course, these prices have not been confirmed as yet, we will have to wait until the new iPhone 15 range is made official, this is expected to happen in September, although rumors have suggested that the handsets may not go on sale until October.

Source MacRumors



