Will the iPhone 15 be delayed?

The iPhone 15 is coming later this year and if Apple follows its normal release schedule the handset will be launching in September, although recent rumors have suggested that this year’s device might be delayed slightly.

Over the last week, there have been a number of reports suggesting that the launch of this year’s iPhone could be delayed slightly and that the handset may launch in October rather than September.

The news of the possible delay comes from Mohan at Barrons who has received some details from Apple’s supply chain which suggests that the handset will not be made available until quarter four, possibly sometime in early October.

We are exp[ecting four new models of the iPhone this year, this will include the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, the 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max, all four handsets will come with a range of upgrades over the current models.

This will include new processors, with the Pro models getting the new Apple Biuonic processor, the standard models are expected to use the same Apple Bionic processor as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

All of this year iPhones are also expected to come with larger batteries than the current models which should bring improved battery life to the new models over the current range.

It is not clear as yet exactly when the new iPhone will go on sale, even if it is early October, Apple may hold its annual iPhone event in September, and it may even stagger the launch of its iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models like it has done in the past with some models being made available earlier than others.

Source Barrons, Macrumors



