iPhone 15 and 15 Pro to have larger batteries

Apple will launch their iPhone 15 and 15 Pro lineup later this year, we have already heard a number of rumors about the handsets and now we have some more details about their batteries.

According to a recent report by ITHome, this year’s iPhones will get considerably larger batteries than the iPhone 14, which will give a significant improvement in battery life to all four handsets.

The iPhone 15 will apparently come with a 3,877 mAh battery, this compares to a 3,279 mAh battery on the iPhone 14, the iPhone 15 Plus will come with a 4,912 mAh battery, and the iPhone 14 Plus has a 4,325 mAh battery.

The iPhone 15 Pro will come with a 3,650 mAh battery, which has been increased from 3,200 mAh on the iPhone 14 Pro, the 15 Pro Max will have a 4,852 mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 4,323 mAh battery.

As we can see all four models will get a large upgrade in battery capacity over last year’s models, these new iPhones are expected to come with an Apple A16 Bionic processor for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. The Pro and Pro Max models will come with a new Apple A17 Bionic processor, these processors combined with the new batteries could give quite a big improvement in battery life.

The new iPhone 15 handsets are expected to be made official in September, they will come with the new iOS 17 which is currently in beta, we are also expecting to see a new Apple Watch at the same time.

Source ITHome, MacRumors



