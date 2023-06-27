iPhone 15 Pro Max case reveals design

The new iPhone 15 is coming later this year, this will include four models, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. The design of the new iPhone 15 range is expected to be similar to that of the iPhone 14, although there will be some minor changes.

Now we have some photos of some phone cases for the new iPhone 15 Pro Max and they give us a look at the design changes that are coming in this year’s iPhone over last year’s device.

The photo above compares the iPhone 15 Pro case to an iPhone 14 Pro case and the video below also gives us a look at the case for the nw iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone, yje video can be seen in the tweet below.

Apple is expected to launch its four new iPhone 15 handsets later this year, the devices should be made available sometime in September along with the new iOS 17 software, we also expect to see a new Apple Watch and watchOS 10 at the same time as well.

This year’s iPhones will get a range of upgrades over the iPhone 14, which will include a new processor and updated cameras, and more. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to come with a Dynamic Island, so all four models should have a similar display. As soon as we get some more information about all of the new iPhone 15 handsets we will let you know.

Source MacRumors



