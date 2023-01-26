Xbox App January 2023 update now available to download

Microsoft has this week reveal more details about the latest update to the Xbox app for Windows PC which is now available to download from the official Store. The Xbox app has been created to enable gamers to discover and download new games on offer with Game Pass. As well as enable console games to be played on Windows PC systems thanks to Microsoft’s cloud gaming service and chat with friends across PC, mobile, and Xbox console.

The latest Xbox app January release reference 2301.1001.5.0 brings with it a wealth of new features, tweaks and enhancements including a new UX and bug fixes. One issue that Microsoft still needs to work on is the one that raises ugly head when using the ‘Desert’ high contrast theme, the ‘guide button’ and ‘show stream menu’ icons in the upper left corner of remote play will disappear. Although other high contrast themes do not exhibit this issue

Xbox App January 2023 update

New UX

– The installed games list in the sidebar now provides extra data such as pending invites and achievement completion percentage.

– Enhances made to the ‘Coming Soon to Game Pass’ module on the Game Pass page.

– Added a new module to the rotation that showcases available EA Game Trials. You will sometimes see this module on Home, and you can always find the list through the dedicated EA Play hub in the app.

Bug Fixes

– Adjusted the size and weight of some fonts on game pages for better readability.

– Fixed an issue where install sizes were not present after recently installing a game.

– Fixed a bug where some devices would fail to load content on the Game Pass tab.

– Fixed a bug where your ‘Cloud Gaming Jump Back In’ list would infinitely load when on an ARM device.

– Fixed certain scenarios that would leave you stranded, and need to restart the app.

– Fixed several Vietnamese and Philippines localization issues.

Source : Microsoft





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals