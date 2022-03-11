New Razer light, mixer and microphone designed for streaming

Razer has this week launched its new Bluetooth Seiren microphone, Audio Mixer and Key Light Chroma lighting system all of which have been specifically designed to enhance your streaming setup. Razer has designed the Audio Mixer and Key Light Chroma for desktop streamers. While the wireless Seiren BT microphone is specially designed for smartphone streamers, particularly for real-life mobile streaming applications.

Pricing and availability

Razer Seiren BT – $99.99 or 109,99€ MSRP – March 10th, 2022

Razer Key Light Chroma – $299.99 or 299,99€ MSRP – March 10th, 2022

Razer Audio Mixer – $249.99 or 259,99€ MSRP – March 10th, 2022

“”Until now, IRL streamers have needed to use a wired microphone to deliver clear audio to their viewers, limiting how much they can move around or change the view from their mobile, especially in noisy outdoor environments,” said Richard Hashim, Head of Razer’s Mobile & Console Division. “Now, with the Seiren BT, IRL streamers have complete freedom of movement, holding their mobile wherever they want to capture the shot, without cables getting in the way, to give their viewers a rich, engaging experience with even, balanced audio levels. “

“These new streaming peripherals bring more creativity and flexibility to content creators and mobile streamers, with professional quality wireless audio, live on-stream audio mixing, and infinitely flexible, adaptive lighting for more engaging, creative stream set-ups. Connecting via Bluetooth and compatible with the most popular mobile streaming apps, the wireless Seiren BT gives complete freedom of movement to the streamer, delivering rich, warm voice tones, via the omnidirectional microphone and powerful noise suppression software.”

“The new Razer Audio Mixer is a single-box solution, made for streaming, with a range of direct inputs and a centralized, powerful audio mixing software stack, bringing new levels of control and live mixing to desktop streamers. This level of control traditionally requires a complex, cumbersome and expensive multi-device set-up – but the Razer Audio Mixer brings everything into one easy-to-use, simple to set up, fully customizable 4 channel analog mixer.

The Razer Key Light Chroma is an all-in-one solution powered by Razer Chroma RGB, bringing infinitely variable lighting to desktop streamers, allowing them to create unique, engaging, and interactive streams painted with light. Controlled through the Razer Streaming App or Razer Synapse 3, streamers can access a range of lighting presets, syncing their lighting to other Chroma RGB compatible devices, and even synching with stream notifications, for a range of effects, making their streams unique.”

Source : Razer

