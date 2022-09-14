Playstation State of Play 2022 games showcase in full

If you missed yesterday’s Playstation State of Play 2022 presentation from Sony revealing the new games you can expect to be landing on the platform in the near future. You will be pleased to know that Sony has made it available and the full PlayStation State of Play presentation is embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

Featuring Games for the PS4, PS5 and PS VR 2 virtual reality headset PS gamers have plenty to look forward to in the form of God of War Ragnarok, Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition, Stellar Blade formerly known as Project EVE, Rise of the Ronin action role-playing game and more.

PlayStation State of Play 2022

“With Tokyo Game Show around the corner, it’s time to recognize the amazing contributions of Japanese game developers and studios around the world. Our next State of Play hits Tuesday, September 13 with about 20 minutes of updates and reveals for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.”

God of War Ragnarok

“From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world.

Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.”

