God of War Ragnarok cinematic story trailer showcased at PlayStation State of Play event

At this weeks PlayStation State of Play Sony announced a variety of new titles that will be coming to the PlayStation platform over the next coming months. One of which one is the new God of War Ragnarok game and Grace Orlady from Santa Monica Studio has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from the storyline and talk about the new God of War Ragnarok cinematic story trailer showcased at the event yesterday.

The new God of War Ragnarok game will be officially launching in a few months time and available to play on both the PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022.

“Set out on an epic and unflinching journey as Kratos and Atreus struggle with holding on and letting go. Witness the changing dynamic of their relationship as they prepare for war; Atreus hungers for knowledge to help him grasp the prophecy of “Loki”, as Kratos struggles to free himself from the past and be the father his son needs. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move…”

God of War Ragnarok

“Taking place three years following the events of the previous game, Fimbulwinter, a great winter that spans three summers, is drawing to a close, which will begin the prophesied Ragnarök. Kratos and his teenage son Atreus begin to traverse the nine realms to seek out a means to prevent Ragnarök, while attempting to uncover answers behind Atreus’ identity as Loki. “

God of War Ragnarok Controller

“We’re also excited today to reveal the limited edition God of War Ragnarök DualSense wireless controller. Its two-tone, cool blue on icy white design was inspired by the Norse world of Midgard, further embellished with bear and wolf insignia – representing Kratos and Atreus.”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals