HUXLEY post apocalyptic sci-fi comic cinematic trailer

3D artist, concept designer and storyteller Ben Mauro and team ave created a new cinematic trailer for the post apocalyptic sci-fi comic HUXLEY. All the comics are available to purchase via the link below. “Six exclusive issues. One incredible journey. Available for purchase and digital download as NFTs and redeemable for physical editions. Join the hunt to complete the saga.”

“Ben Mauro has contributed to some of the world’s biggest entertainment franchises. He’s worked on movies like Elysium, Valerian and Metal Gear Solid, as well as video games such as Halo Infinite and Call of Duty: Black Ops III.”

HUXLEY Comic Cinematic

“In Mauro’s fantastical, fictional world, two post-apocalyptic scavengers stumble upon a forgotten treasure map in the form of an ancient sentient robot, finding themselves amidst a mystery of galactic scale. n designing Huxley the comic, Mauro worked old-school magic with a pad and pencil, sketching characters and environments before importing visuals into Adobe Photoshop. His NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU provided fast performance and AI features to speed up his creative workflow.”

“Cormann, who specializes in Autodesk 3ds Max software, applied advanced modeling techniques in building the scene. 3ds Max has a GPU-accelerated viewport that guarantees fast and interactive 3D modeling. It also lets artists choose their preferred 3D renderer — which in Cormann’s case is Maxon’s Redshift, where combining GPU acceleration and AI-powered OptiX denoising resulted in lightning-fast final-frame rendering.”

Source : NVIDIA : HuxleySaga

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals