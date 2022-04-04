ZEPHON cinematic trailer teases new PC strategy game

A new cinematic trailer has been released for the upcoming PC strategy game ZEPHON from the creators of Warhammer 40,000: Gladius. Set to be launched sometime later this year during 2022 the developing team at Proxy Studios is hard at work creating the Grimdark survival strategy. “On the planet Earth, that was once a cradle of life, the extinction of humanity is at hand.”

ZEPHON PC strategy game

“Humanity emerges, hesitantly, into ruination. Almost nothing is left of the world as we knew it—settlements, forests, seas, mountains—all have been blasted into unfamiliarity. Horribly mutated animals hunt in packs through deformed woodland. Decrepit military robots stumble unknowingly through the ruins, sensors and logic centres blown. Alien soldiers, once impossibly powerful, cower in the wrecks of their ships, praying to heedless gods for rescue.”

A complete 4X. Diplomacy, research, exploration, city-building—we've taken the fundamentals of 4X and shaken them up. Drop the assumptions you have from other games in the genre.

Post-apocalyptic horror survival. Drag your civilization through a grimdark future—survive unexpected events while eldritch horrors and cyberpunk monstrosities derail your progress. Because that's the game we wanted to play.

Source : Steam

