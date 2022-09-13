PlayStation State of Play returns today – Tokyo Game Show

PS gamers will be pleased to know that Sony has announced its PlayStation State of Play returns today and will broadcast at 3:00pm Pacific Time, 6:00pm Eastern Time and 11:00pm BST and is available to watch live on both YouTube and Twitch. Sony explains that today’s new episode will include “some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world.”

The return of the PlayStation State of Play will bring with it approximately 20 minutes of reveals, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2. You can view Sony’s presentation by following the link below or view it right in here later today.

PlayStation State of Play

“With Tokyo Game Show around the corner, it’s time to recognize the amazing contributions of Japanese game developers and studios around the world. Our next State of Play hits Tuesday, September 13 with about 20 minutes of updates and reveals for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.”

“Catch up with all the PlayStation news and announcements from the latest State of Play broadcast. “

The last episode released back on June 2, 2022 provided PlayStation gamers with a first look at Resident Evil 4 for PS5, new trailers for Street Fighter 6 and Final Fantasy XVI, and a sneak peak at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.

Source : Sony

