PlayStation 5 The Last Of Us Part 1 performance across all modes

Following on from the video created by the team at Digital Foundry earlier this week examining all the enhancements and improvements that have been added to the game by game developers Naughty Dog to optimize the games play ability and performance on the new PlayStation 5 console. Originally launched back in 2013 the game has been remastered and now enhanced further for the PS5. The Digital Foundry team has now carried out performance tests across all modes allowing you to see in detail what you can expect when playing it on your PlayStation 5.

“Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards and now rebuilt for PlayStation 5. Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernised gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat. The Last of Us Part I includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story (PS5) and the celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind.fifth”

PlayStation 5 The Last Of Us Part 1 performance

“We’ve already covered The Last of Us Part 1 in terms of its enhancements and improvements over the original game, The new version also comes with a host of performance modes with support for Fidelity and Performance options, a 40fps offering and unlocked frame-rates via VRR. So how do they all stack up against one another and which is the best way to play? Oliver Mackenzie has this detailed report.”

Source : : Digital Foundry

